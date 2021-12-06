Goa: Lawyer tests positive for COVID-19, Tarun Tejpal case hearing postponed by HC
The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday postponed the hearing in the Tarun Tejpal case to December 12 after one of this lawyers said a colleague had tested positive for COVID-19.
Advocate Raunaq Rao, representing Tejpal, told a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and M S Jawalkar that a lawyer briefing senior counsel Amit Desai had tested COVID-19 positive, and requested a postponement, which was granted.
Tejpal, the former editor in chief of Tehelka magazine, who was accused of sexually assaulting his then woman colleague in the lift of a five-star hotel in Goa in November 2013, was acquitted by a sessions court in May this year.
The acquittal was challenged in the HC by the Goa government.
