Syria says UAE minister's visit to Damascus was courageous
Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 16:06 IST
Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said on Monday a visit to Damascus last month by the United Arab Emirates' foreign minister Abdalla bin Zayed had been "a courageous move".
Speaking during a news conference in Tehran with his Iranian counterpart, Mekdad said he hoped other countries in the region would follow the UAE minister's example.
