Syria says UAE minister's visit to Damascus was courageous

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said on Monday a visit to Damascus last month by the United Arab Emirates' foreign minister Abdalla bin Zayed had been "a courageous move".

Speaking during a news conference in Tehran with his Iranian counterpart, Mekdad said he hoped other countries in the region would follow the UAE minister's example.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)