Left Menu

Mentally unstable man kills his father

PTI | Banda | Updated: 06-12-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 16:32 IST
Mentally unstable man kills his father
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old man was thrashed to death allegedly by his mentally unstable son in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.

Ram Kumar (37) allegedly killed his father Rambhawan in the morning, Deputy SP Siyaram said.

The accused, stated to be mentally unstable, allegedly attacked his father with a stick while he was asleep, the DSP said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. The matter is being probed, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh
4
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021