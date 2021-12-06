Left Menu

UP Police registers FIR against SP MLA after scuffle between SP workers, police in Chandauli

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday registered a case against the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Sakaldiha, Prabhunarayan Singh Yadav, in connection with the clash that broke out between police and SP leaders in UP's Chandauli on Sunday.

ANI | Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-12-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 16:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday registered a case against the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Sakaldiha, Prabhunarayan Singh Yadav, in connection with the clash that broke out between police and SP leaders in UP's Chandauli on Sunday. A scuffle broke out when the SP leaders were on their way to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who reportedly tried to hand over a memorandum of demands relating to the shortage of manure, non-procurement of paddy and repair of pothole-laden roads, said the police.

Police informed, " Balua Police have filed an FIR against Samajwadi Party MLA from Sakaldiha, Prabhunarayan Singh Yadav, under sections 147, 149, 186, 189, 341, 353, and section 7 of Dand Vidhi Sanshodhan Adhiniyam, 2013. A case has been filed against 150 unknown people including SP leader Santosh Yadav." Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was on a visit to Sant Keenaram Ashram in Ramgarh of Sakaldiha assembly of Chandauli on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

