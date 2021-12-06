Left Menu

286 acres of vacant defence land encroached in last 5 years: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 16:50 IST
286 acres of vacant defence land encroached in last 5 years: Govt
Image Credit: Facebook
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 286 acres of vacant defense land has been encroached in the last five years, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said on Monday.

In his response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Bhatt said all assets of Cantonment Boards spread across the country have been geo-tagged and integrated with the land management system.

''A total of 286.1924 acres of vacant defense land has encroached in the last five years,'' he stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh
4
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021