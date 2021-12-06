Neighbour arrested in mother, son death case

Kerala police on Monday said they have recorded the arrest of the neighbor in a case of suicide of a mother and death of her son here.

Dileep (44) was held under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including abetment to suicide, the police said.

On Sunday, Sindhu (40) and her son Athul (17) died at a hospital in the city after they were found with serious burn injuries.

''It seems like the mother set herself ablaze and the son tried to save her, resulting in their deaths,'' the police told PTI.

Police said Dileep was taken into custody based on a statement of the woman who apparently told the first responders the name of the accused.

Meanwhile, her relatives alleged that despite many complaints, including harassment by Dileep, the police refused to take action against him.

The Congress party organized a march to the police station protesting against the police inaction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)