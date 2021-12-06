Left Menu

Selfie point in Jammu damaged, FIR lodged

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-12-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 17:43 IST
Selfie point in Jammu damaged, FIR lodged
  • Country:
  • India

The first-ever selfie point with an installation 'I love Jammu' set up under the smart city mission at B C Road here was damaged by unidentified persons, following which an FIR was lodged in the case, officials said on Monday.

The selfie point was inaugurated by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) Anvy Lavasa on October 29 and had become a major attraction for the local residents.

The officials said it was a heartbreak moment for the people of the city when they found the selfie point damaged by unidentified persons who removed its heart logs as well as other alphabets.

Acting swiftly, the Jammu and Kashmir Police lodged an FIR and started investigation, they said, adding police were scrutinising the CCTV footage and launched a hunt to nab the culprits.

Condemning the incident, local resident Daleep Kumar urged people not to damage public properties.

''These properties belong to the people of Jammu and maintaining them is our responsibility'', Kumar said.

JSCL was constituted in August 2017 by the J-K administration for the implementation of Smart City Development Projects in Jammu city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh
4
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021