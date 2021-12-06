2 Pak Army pilots die as helicopter crashes in Pakistan occupied-Kashmir
Two Pakistani Army aviation pilots were killed when their military helicopter crashed in Pakistan- occupied Kashmir, close to the Siachen region, the Army said on Monday.Both pilots were killed in the crash, the Army said, adding that search and rescue helicopters and army troops reached the incident site.The cause of the mishap was not immediately known.The region is home to one of the highest battlefields in the world, with Pakistan and India deploying troops since the 1980s.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Two Pakistani Army aviation pilots were killed when their military helicopter crashed in Pakistan- occupied Kashmir, close to the Siachen region, the Army said on Monday.
Both pilots were killed in the crash, the Army said, adding that search and rescue helicopters and army troops reached the incident site.
The cause of the mishap was not immediately known.The region is home to one of the highest battlefields in the world, with Pakistan and India deploying troops since the 1980s. In a similar incident in late December last year, a Pakistani Army Aviation helicopter crashed due to a technical glitch, while carrying out safety evacuations in the region. At the time, four military personnel were been killed in the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Army
- Pakistani Army
- Pakistani Army Aviation
- Kashmir
- Siachen
- India
- Pakistan
ALSO READ
Cold conditions continue in Kashmir
Retrieving Pak-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) is next on agenda: Jitendra Singh
Marathoner, 61, runs from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to raise funds for disabled soldiers
Mercury drops further in Kashmir
NIA arrests Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez from J-K