Inebriated MP cop booked as his vehicle hits people in Khargone; leaving 2 injured

PTI | Khargone | Updated: 06-12-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 17:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A police inspector was booked for allegedly ramming his vehicle into people in an inebriated state and injuring two in Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday night in Bhikangaon town here and Inspector Antim Pawar, in charge of Pandhana police station in Khandwa district, was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving on public road) and 337 (any rash or negligent act to endanger human life), said Khargone Superintendent of Police Siddharth Choudhary.

A medical examination has confirmed he was under the influence of alcohol, the SP informed.

As per eyewitnesses, several people ran for cover as the out-of-control SUV of Pawar, who was in uniform at the time, hit people in different places in Bhikangaon. The vehicle was intercepted near Saikheda and the official was brought to Bhikangaon police station, where some people protested demanding stringent action against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

