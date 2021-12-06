French far-right candidate Zemmour files police complaint after rally attack - media

Left Menu

French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour filed a police complaint on Monday after a man grabbed him by the neck during his first, incident-packed rally since declaring his candidacy for next year's presidential elections, media said.

Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour filed a police complaint on Monday after a man grabbed him by the neck during his first, incident-packed rally since declaring his candidacy for next year's presidential elections, media said. Zemmour, a former journalist who has been convicted of inciting racial hatred, sustained injuries during the scuffle, media said.

As Zemmour moved through the crowd towards the stage during Sunday's rally outside Paris, a man grabbed him briefly around the neck before being tackled by security and taken into custody by police. Supporters then threw punches and chairs at several protesters wearing anti-racism T-shirts as Zemmour started his speech.

Contacted by Reuters, members of his campaign team did not immediately respond to a request to comment. With echoes of Donald Trump's first campaign for U.S. president, Zemmour promised during the Sunday meeting to slash immigration and taxes to cheers from flag-waving supporters that organisers put at 15,000. A Reuters count put their number at around 10,000.

Before the rally started, police arrested several dozen anti-Zemmour protesters and chased away others near the giant convention hall north of Paris. Hundreds of protesters also marched in Paris. The local prosecutor's office said on Monday it had opened an investigation into all the "incidents of violence" that occurred during the meeting.

