Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Dog burnt alive in Raipur, unidentified persons booked

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 06-12-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 18:27 IST
Chhattisgarh: Dog burnt alive in Raipur, unidentified persons booked
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified persons have been booked for burning alive a stray dog in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, police said on Monday.

The charred carcass of the canine was found in Shakti Nagar area on December 2, said Khamardih police station SHO Manjulata Rathore.

A case under IPC sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, animals) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) was registered on the complaint of animal rescuer Vanchana Laban, the official said.

Animal rights organisation PETA India said it had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 to anyone who provides information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021