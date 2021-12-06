Nagaland firing incident: Left parties slam Centre, demand repeal of AFSPA

The Left parties on Monday hit out at the Union government over the killing of 14 civilians by security forces in Nagaland's Mon district and demanded the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

Security forces opened fire on civilians killing 14 and injuring 11 more in Nagaland's Mon district in three consecutive episodes, the first of which was a case of mistaken identity, police said on Sunday. One soldier also died in rioting which followed.

''The CPI(M) strongly condemns the botched operation by the Army in Mon district of Nagaland that led to the killing of, at least, 17 civilians and one soldier,'' the party said in a statement.

''The explanation given by the Army that these ghastly killings happened due to an 'intelligence failure' does not explain how such an ambush blunder occurred. A thorough investigation must be speedily conducted and the guilty punished,'' it said and demanded compensation for the victims.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam has lashed out against Home Minister Amit Shah for the deaths.

''Under BJP rule, human lives have no value. They can be shot dead by the military and paramilitary forces as they like. Nagaland is the latest. Guns decide the fate of Indian democracy. Shame on Amit Shah,'' he tweeted. In a statement, the CPI demanded an impartial inquiry into the entire incident.

It said the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should be responsible for the ''lack of transparency'' surrounding the issue of Nagaland and Naga talks.

''The political and social turmoil that prevails in the Northeast also demands the repeal of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from Statute Book, as it is evident that AFSPA has failed in restoring normalcy in the region,'' the statement said.

In his statement in Parliament on Monday, Shah expressed regret over the Nagaland firing incident and said a probe by a Special Investigation Team will be completed within a month while asserting that all agencies must ensure such happenings do not recur while taking action against insurgents.

