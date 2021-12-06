Left Menu

Nagaland firing incident: Left parties slam Centre, demand repeal of AFSPA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 18:28 IST
Nagaland firing incident: Left parties slam Centre, demand repeal of AFSPA
  • Country:
  • India

The Left parties on Monday hit out at the Union government over the killing of 14 civilians by security forces in Nagaland's Mon district and demanded the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

Security forces opened fire on civilians killing 14 and injuring 11 more in Nagaland's Mon district in three consecutive episodes, the first of which was a case of mistaken identity, police said on Sunday. One soldier also died in rioting which followed.

''The CPI(M) strongly condemns the botched operation by the Army in Mon district of Nagaland that led to the killing of, at least, 17 civilians and one soldier,'' the party said in a statement.

''The explanation given by the Army that these ghastly killings happened due to an 'intelligence failure' does not explain how such an ambush blunder occurred. A thorough investigation must be speedily conducted and the guilty punished,'' it said and demanded compensation for the victims.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam has lashed out against Home Minister Amit Shah for the deaths.

''Under BJP rule, human lives have no value. They can be shot dead by the military and paramilitary forces as they like. Nagaland is the latest. Guns decide the fate of Indian democracy. Shame on Amit Shah,'' he tweeted. In a statement, the CPI demanded an impartial inquiry into the entire incident.

It said the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should be responsible for the ''lack of transparency'' surrounding the issue of Nagaland and Naga talks.

''The political and social turmoil that prevails in the Northeast also demands the repeal of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from Statute Book, as it is evident that AFSPA has failed in restoring normalcy in the region,'' the statement said.

In his statement in Parliament on Monday, Shah expressed regret over the Nagaland firing incident and said a probe by a Special Investigation Team will be completed within a month while asserting that all agencies must ensure such happenings do not recur while taking action against insurgents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021