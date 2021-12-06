Left Menu

Pak delegation in India to attend SCO cyber security seminar

Missions diplomats also interacted with guests, it said.The visit by the Pakistani delegation comes amid continued strain in ties between the two countries over a variety of issues.The eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 18:40 IST
Pak delegation in India to attend SCO cyber security seminar
A Pakistani delegation arrived here on Monday to participate in a cyber security seminar being hosted by India under the framework of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS).

The Pakistan High Commission said its Charge d'Affaires Aftab Hasan Khan received the delegation at the mission.

India has shown keen interest in deepening its security-related cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence.

''Today at the High Commission, Cd'A Aftab Hasan Khan received Pakistan's delegation participating in Cyber Security Seminar being held in New Delhi from 7-8 December 2021,'' the High Commission tweeted.

''The seminar is being organised under the auspices of SCO-RATS. Mission's diplomats also interacted with guests,'' it said.

The visit by the Pakistani delegation comes amid continued strain in ties between the two countries over a variety of issues.

The eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

