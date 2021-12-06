Left Menu

U.S., other countries urge Ethiopia to cease illegal detentions - statement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-12-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 18:46 IST
  • United States

Six countries expressed "profound concern" on Monday over reports that Ethiopia is detaining large numbers of citizens based on their ethnicity and urged the government to stop.

"Individuals are being arrested and detained without charges or a court hearing and are reportedly being held in inhumane conditions. Many of these acts likely constitute violations of international law and must cease immediately," said a statement from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Denmark and the Netherlands.

