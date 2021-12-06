U.S., other countries urge Ethiopia to cease illegal detentions - statement
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-12-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 18:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
Six countries expressed "profound concern" on Monday over reports that Ethiopia is detaining large numbers of citizens based on their ethnicity and urged the government to stop.
"Individuals are being arrested and detained without charges or a court hearing and are reportedly being held in inhumane conditions. Many of these acts likely constitute violations of international law and must cease immediately," said a statement from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Denmark and the Netherlands.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Netherlands
- Ethiopia
- Canada
- Australia
- Denmark
- United Kingdom
Advertisement
ALSO READ
After a century and a half, Ethiopian artefacts return home
Almost 30 people arrested during night protests in Netherlands
Mexico president says had no major differences at U.S., Canada talks
Canada's Conservatives face questions over lawmakers' vaccination status
U.S. envoy returns from Ethiopia as Washington urges end to conflict