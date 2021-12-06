Left Menu

Cong forms 4-member delegation to visit Nagaland in wake of civilian killings

One soldier also died in rioting which followed.

Updated: 06-12-2021 18:47 IST
The Congress on Monday constituted a four-member delegation to visit Nagaland and submit a report within a week on civilian killings in Mon district.

''Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) has constituted a delegation to visit Nagaland and report on the matters related to the recent killing of innocent citizens and sequential violence in Mon district in Nagaland,'' an official communication from the party said.

The delegation comprises senior party leaders Jitendra Singh, Ajoy Kumar, Gaurav Gogoi and Anto Antony, it said.

''The delegation will submit a report to the Congress president within a week,'' the party said.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the party stands with the people of Nagaland.

“Congress is on the ground in Oting Village, Tizit Assembly Constituency, Mon District.

W Aum Yim Vice President NPCC, Mr Nadang Konyak, President DCC Mon, President NSUI DIMAPUR Unit. ACCC Vice President, General Secrecy ACCC Tizit and PCC President K Therie along with others participated in the Mon Town funeral that took place this morning,” Rahul Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

“Profound condolences to the families of those who’ve been killed in the incident. We are with you, #Nagaland,” he said.

The party also demanded a discussion on the Nagaland incident in both houses of Parliament, where Home Minister Amit Shah made a statement on behalf of the government on Monday.

Security forces opened fire on civilians killing 14 and injuring 11 more in Nagaland's Mon district in three consecutive episodes, the first of which was a case of mistaken identity, police said on Sunday. One soldier also died in rioting which followed.

