Man, woman held for theft in Mumbra house; looted items worth Rs 11 lakh recovered

A man and woman have been arrested for allegedly carrying out a house break-in theft in Mumbra in Thane district, police said on Monday.

The HBT took place on Sunday in Amrut Nagar locality, said Assistant Inspector Vrushali Borse of Mumbra police station.

''We have recovered gold, silver, laptop, mobiles etc valued at Rs 11.13 lakh. Shiban Rafique Khan (19) and Salma Jasim Shaikh (39) were held on the basis of clues provided by CCTV footage from the vicinity,'' Borse said.

