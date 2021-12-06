U.S., five other countries urge Ethiopia to cease illegal detentions

Six countries including the United States expressed "profound concern" on Monday over reports that Ethiopia is detaining large numbers of citizens based on their ethnicity and urged the government to stop.

The countries cited reports by the Ethiopian Human Rights commission and Amnesty International on widespread arrests of ethnic Tigrayans, including Orthodox priests, older people and mothers with children "Individuals are being arrested and detained without charges or a court hearing and are reportedly being held in inhumane conditions. Many of these acts likely constitute violations of international law and must cease immediately," said a statement from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Denmark and the Netherlands.

The countries urged Ethiopia's government to allow unhindered access by international monitors. The year-old conflict between the federal government and the leadership of the northern region of Tigray has killed thousands of civilians, forced millions to flee their homes, and made more than 9 million people dependent on food aid.

Ethiopia, Africa's second largest nation and a regional diplomatic heavyweight, was once an ally for Western security forces seeking to counter Islamist extremism. But relations have soured amid increasing allegations of major human rights abuses committed during the conflict. The countries' statement reiterated grave concern over human rights abuses including sexual violence and ongoing reports of atrocities committed by all sides.

"It is clear that there is no military solution to this conflict, and we denounce any and all violence against civilians, past, present and future," the statement said.

