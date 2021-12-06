Left Menu

Suu Kyi sentence reduced to two years from four - Myanmar state TV

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 19:37 IST
Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi has had her sentence reduced from four years to two years after a partial pardon by the head of the military-appointed government, the country's state television reported on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, a court in Myanmar found Suu Kyi, ousted in a Feb. 1 coup, guilty of charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions, drawing international outrage at what some critics described as a "sham trial". President Win Myint was sentenced to four years' detention, Myanmar's state-run broadcaster MRTV reported.

Both Suu Kyi and Win Myint will serve their sentences where they are currently being detained, an undisclosed location, suggesting they will not be sent to prison.

