Notice to Centre, Nagaland on killing of civilians in 'botched up' operation: NHRC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 19:40 IST
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued notices to the Centre and the Nagaland government over reports of killing of civilians during an alleged ''botched up operation'' by the Army Para Commandos to target militants, officials said. It triggered several incidents of arson, rioting and attack on soldiers and Assam Rifles camp, resulting in more injuries and deaths, including that of one soldier, the rights panel said in a statement.

The NHRC has ''taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on the killing of civilians when their vehicle was fired upon in an alleged botched-up operation by the Army Para Commandos, lying in wait for militants in Mon district of Nagaland late Saturday'', it said.

The commission has issued notices to the defence secretary, Union home secretary, chief secretary and the Nagaland director general of police, seeking a detailed report in the matter within six weeks, the statement said.

The commission has also observed that it is ''incumbent upon the security forces ensuring proper precaution with a humane approach even if it involved the militants''.

The report is expected to include the status of the inquiry being conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), the relief granted to the next of kin of the deceased, status of the medical treatment being provided to the injured and the cases registered against the persons, officers responsible for the incident, the statement said.

''According to the media reports carried on Monday, the state government has reportedly constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a probe into the matter. The Army has also instituted a court of inquiry to probe the circumstances that led to the tragic outcome of what was to be an operation targeting the alleged militants,'' it added.

