U.S. slams conviction of Myanmar's Suu Kyi, calls for release -Blinken

The United States on Monday criticized Myanmar's conviction of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi as an affront to democracy and justice, and demanded her immediate release.

"The Burmese military regime’s unjust conviction of Aung San Suu Kyi and the repression of other democratically elected officials are yet further affronts to democracy and justice in Burma," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)