Myanmar's process against Suu Kyi has low credibility -Nobel Peace Prize chair

Myanmar's jailing of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is part of a process whereby the country's military rulers are suppressing the opposition, the chair of Norway's Nobel Prize awards committee said on Monday.

"The legal process against Aung San Suu Kyi appears to have low credibility," Berit Reiss-Andersen said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

