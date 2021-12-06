Left Menu

Legal cases against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Sentenced to two years in prison. - Breaches of coronavirus regulations during her party's election campaigning in September 2020 (Natural Disaster Management Law, Article 25).

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 20:18 IST
Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi received a four-year jail term on Monday, the first verdict in numerous cases brought against her since she was ousted in a Feb. 1 military coup.

Her sentence was later reduced by the military junta leader to two years' detention in her current location, which has not been disclosed, state TV reported in the evening broadcast. The junta has tightly controlled information about the behind-closed-doors legal proceedings and has imposed a gag order on Suu Kyi's legal team.

The following is a summary of cases against Suu Kyi, based on information available to Reuters. Suu Kyi, 76, has denied all charges. - Intent to incite, after her party sent a letter in February to international organisations asking them not to recognise the military government (Penal Code, Article 505). Sentenced to two years in prison.

- Breaches of coronavirus regulations during her party's election campaigning in September 2020 (Natural Disaster Management Law, Article 25). Sentenced to two years in prison. A second case is outstanding. - Possession in February of unlicensed walkie-talkies and a set of signal jammers (Export and Import Law, Article 8). 1 case, maximum 3 years in prison. (Telecommunications Law, Article 67). 1 case, maximum 1 year in prison.

- Obtaining, collecting, recording, or publishing or communicating secret information that could be useful to an enemy (Official Secrets Act). 1 case, maximum 14 years in prison. - Prosecution for "electoral fraud and lawless actions" (status unclear).

- Violations of the anti-corruption law (Sections 55, 63). 6 cases, maximum 15 years in prison for each. Allegations include:

* Misusing funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation Suu Kyi chaired, to build a home. * Leasing government-owned land at a discounted rate.

* Accepting bribes totalling $600,000 and 11.4 kg of gold bars. * Misuse of state funds for renting, buying a helicopter. (Compiled by Martin Petty; Editing by John Geddie and Alistair Bell)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

