Left Menu

Man found dead with his head partially smashed in Mumbai flat

The partially decomposed body of a 24-year-old man was found lying in his flat in an MHADA building in suburban Chembur on Monday, police said.The body of the deceased, identified as Pravin PM, had a major head injury. He was living along with his parents, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 20:27 IST
Man found dead with his head partially smashed in Mumbai flat
  • Country:
  • India

The partially decomposed body of a 24-year-old man was found lying in his flat in an MHADA building in suburban Chembur on Monday, police said.

The body of the deceased, identified as Pravin PM, had a major head injury. He was living along with his parents, an official said. The body was lying in a pool of blood in semi-nude condition when it was spotted by his parents after they returned home, he said. Prima facie, the killer tried to smash the head of the man after killing him, police said, adding that no signs of force entry were found. Police are checking footages of CCTVs in the Vashi Naka locality where the building is located, the official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone six, Krishnakant Upadhyay said a case of accidental death was registered as per the preliminary information. Further investigation is underway. PTI ZA NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021