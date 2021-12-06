Left Menu

Three missionaries held in Haiti released -ministry group

Three missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti in October have been released, the U.S.-based Christian ministry group who organized their trip to the Caribbean nation said on Monday. Two other ministry group members were released in November.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 20:48 IST
Three missionaries held in Haiti released -ministry group

Three missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti in October have been released, the U.S.-based Christian ministry group who organized their trip to the Caribbean nation said on Monday. "We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night. Those who were released are safe and seem to be in good spirits," the group said in a statement.

Sixteen Americans and one Canadian, including five children, were abducted after visiting an orphanage. The incident has highlighted Haiti's dire kidnapping problem, which has worsened in recent months amid economic troubles and political upheaval. Two other ministry group members were released in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021