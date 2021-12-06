Left Menu

Ganja syndicate busted, kingpin held: NCB

Based on specific intelligence, a truck was intercepted by a team of NCB sleuths at a toll plaza on Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu border late on Saturday night and a check led to the seizure of 296 parcels of ganja, weighing 641 kilos. The seized ganja was sourced from Tuni in Andhra Pradesh and its destination was Cumbum in southern Tamil Nadu.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-12-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 20:59 IST
One more ganja trafficking ring was busted, leading to the seizure of more than half a ton of the contraband and arrest of three men, including the kingpin, the Narcotics Control Bureau said here on Monday. Based on specific intelligence, a truck was intercepted by a team of NCB sleuths at a toll plaza on Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu border late on Saturday night and a check led to the seizure of 296 parcels of ganja, weighing 641 kilos. In total, three persons -the cartel head, supplier and vehicle driver- were arrested and the truck was seized, an NCB release said. The seized ganja was sourced from Tuni in Andhra Pradesh and its destination was Cumbum in southern Tamil Nadu. The illegal consignment was meant for retail distribution in Cumbum. Further investigation is in progress. In the past, the NCB has busted several such syndicates and state authorities have also arrested several people for smuggling ganja.

