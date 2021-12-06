Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL79 INDORUSSIA-LD SUMMIT Russian President Putin describes India as a great power, friendly nation and a time-tested friend New Delhi: Russia President Vladimir Putin on Monday described India as a great power, a friendly nation and a time-tested friend and echoed common concerns over terrorism, drug trafficking and organised crime as he held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PAR32 LS-SHAH-NAGALAND-LD FIRING Centre expresses regret over Nagaland firing incident New Delhi: Expressing regret over the Nagaland firing incident, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be completed within a month and asserted that all agencies must ensure such happenings do not recur while taking action against insurgents.

DEL11 PM-VACCINATION Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum New Delhi: With over 50 per cent of the country's eligible adult population now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the inoculation drive has crossed another important milestone and it is important to keep this momentum going to strengthen the fight against the pandemic.

CAL16 NL-3RD LD FIRING Nagaland firing victims laid to rest; CM joins demand for repeal of AFSPA Kohima: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday joined a growing chorus of demands seeking repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers’ Act (AFSPA) at a poignant funeral service for the 14 civilians killed in firing by security forces.

DEL78 THAROOR-2NDLD SANSAD TV Tharoor not to host Sansad TV show until suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs revoked New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said he is withdrawing himself from hosting of a talk show on Sansad TV in solidarity with the 12 Rajya Sabha members suspended from the House and would not resume his anchoring until their suspension is revoked and a ''semblance of bipartisanship restored to the conduct of Parliament''.

CAL17 WB-2ND LD TMC-NAGALAND Question mark over AFSPA, Shah should resign : TMC Kolkata: The TMC on Monday said the killing of 14 civilians by the Army in Nagaland has put a question mark over AFSPA and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should step down as it has proved that he has ''completely failed'' in his duty to provide security to the people of the country.

DEL81 JK-FAROOQ-LD RSS LEADER Leave India if you feel suffocated here: RSS leader to Farooq Abdullah New Delhi: Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar hit out at National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Monday over his remarks that the people of Jammu and Kashmir may have to make ''sacrifices'' like the agitating farmers to get their rights back, saying it shows that he loves violence, not peace.

LEGAL LGD2 SC-POLLUTION Pollution: SC refuses urgent hearing of builders’ plea for resumption of construction activities in Delhi-NCR New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday refused to accord urgent hearing to a plea by builders' body seeking vacation of November 24 order by which the ban on construction activities in Delhi and national capital region (NCR) was re-imposed to contain the spike in air pollution.

LGD7 SC-PARAM BIR SC allows police to carry on probe against ex Mumbai CP; retrains it from filing charge sheet New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday allowed Mumbai Police to carry on the investigation against former police commissioner Param Bir Singh but restrained it from filing charge sheets on the FIRs against him over the allegations of misconduct and corruption.

LGD21 DL-HC-LD DMRC-DAMEPL Will deposit Rs 1,000 crore in escrow, ready to take over DAMEPL's debt: DMRC to HC New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Monday told the Delhi High Court that it would deposit within 48 hours Rs 1,000 crore in an escrow account towards an arbitral award of over Rs 4,600 crore in favour of Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL).

FOREIGN FGN46 CHINA-INDIA-ENVOY-WANG 'Challenges' had overpowered vast opportunities in Sino-India ties, Indian envoy Misri tells Chinese FM Beijing: Outgoing Indian envoy to China Vikram Misri on Monday had a virtual farewell call on Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during which he said that ''certain challenges'' had overpowered the vast opportunities in the bilateral ties last year and hoped that with continued communication the two sides would be able to resolve the current difficulties. By K J M Varma FGN48 MYANMAR-SUUKYI-4THLD SENTENCE Myanmar's Suu Kyi convicted in further blow to democracy Bangkok: Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted of incitement and another charge Monday and sentenced to four years in prison - in a trial widely criticised as a further effort by the country's military rulers to reverse the democratic gains of recent years.

