Union MoS Singh condemns civilian killings in Nagaland, says action will be taken against guilty

After a thorough inquiry, action will have to be taken against those involved in it, Singh, an MP from Manipur, said outside parliament Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland R G Kenye said the government should consider repealing the Armed Forces Special Powers Act AFSPA enforced in the state that allows security personnel to use force and even open fire after due warning in case of breach of law and order.To check the reoccurrence of such incidents again, the most effective thing would be to repeal AFSPA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 21:13 IST
Condemning the killing of civilians in firing by armed forces personnel in Nagaland, Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Monday said action will have to be taken against the guilty.

Security forces opened fire on civilians killing 14 and injuring 11 more in Nagaland's Mon district in three consecutive episodes, the first of which was a case of mistaken identity, police said on Sunday. One soldier also died in rioting which followed.

''I condemn the unfortunate incident. The killing of citizens in Nagaland is very painful. Security forces should have identified the citizens. After a thorough inquiry, action will have to be taken against those involved in it,'' Singh, an MP from Manipur, said outside parliament Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland R G Kenye said the government should consider repealing the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) enforced in the state that allows security personnel to use force and even open fire after due warning in case of breach of law and order.

''To check the reoccurrence of such incidents again, the most effective thing would be to repeal AFSPA. This is the sentiment of all political parties and people of Nagaland,'' Kenye said.

Echoing similar sentiments, T Yepthomi, an MP from Nagaland in the Lok Sabha demanded an inquiry into the firing incident and adequate compensation for the victims.

Asked to react on AFSPA, Yepthomi said there are hardly any underground militants in the state and the peace talks have been going on with the insurgent groups.

