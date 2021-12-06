Left Menu

One-time incentive of Rs 6K for home guards on Covid duty in Uttarakhand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 06-12-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 21:21 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday announced a one-time incentive of Rs 6,000 to all home guard jawans engaged in Covid duty in the state since the pandemic struck.

Making the announcement on the foundation day of home guard and civil defence here, Dhami commended the role played by the jawans of the force in the fight against COVID-19.

The chief minister also inspected a ceremonial salute by the home guards on the occasion, saying it reminded him of his NCC days when he did the drills with resolve.

''The way the home guard jawans assisted the police during the battle against the coronavirus, risking their own lives, deserves praise,'' Dhami said.

He also inaugurated a hostel of the central training institute for home guards in Thano and the office of the home guard commandant in Haridwar.

Dhami handed a cheque for Rs 2 lakh as compensation to Babita, wife of home guard Roshan Singh who died while he was on Covid duty.

Appreciating the pro-active role of home guards in the battle against COVID-19 as well as maintaining law and order, Dhami said the Uttarakhand government is working on a plan to increase the strength of the force from 6,500 at present in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

