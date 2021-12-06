Ethiopian forces have recaptured two strategic towns, government says
Ethiopian forces have recaptured the strategic towns of Dessie and Kombolcha from rebellious Tigrayan forces, the government said on Monday, the latest sign of the government retaking territory it recently lost. Forces aligned with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) had taken control of the towns, in the Amhara region, just over a month ago.
Forces aligned with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) had taken control of the towns, in the Amhara region, just over a month ago. TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The government's communication service announced the victory, the latest boost for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government. Federal forces and their regional allies last week recaptured the town of Lalibela, a United Nations World Heritage Site, from Tigrayan forces.
