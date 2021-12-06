Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh High Court gets 2 new judges; 120 HC judges appointed so far this year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 21:59 IST
A judicial officer and an advocate were appointed as judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday, taking the total number of judges appointed to various high courts this year to 120.

In 2016, a total of 126 high court judges were appointed, which is a record.

The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry announced the two fresh appointments through a tweet.

A government functionary said that with the latest appointments, the total number of high court judges appointed this calendar year has gone up to 120.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had told Rajya Sabha on Thursday that a total of 164 high court proposals to appoint judges are at various stages of consideration by the government and the Supreme Court collegium.

In written reply to a question, he also said that 55 proposals have been either remitted or returned by the government to various high courts on the advice of the Supreme Court collegium during the current year.

