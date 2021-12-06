Left Menu

Three women Maoists arrested in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam police on Monday arrested three members of the Maoist party under Mampa police station limits, Koyyur Mandal, in Visakhapatnam.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-12-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 22:03 IST
Three women Maoists arrested in Visakhapatnam
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Visakhapatnam police on Monday arrested three members of the Maoist party under Mampa police station limits, Koyyur Mandal, in Visakhapatnam.

In a press release, police said, "Woman Maoists Marri Valasi alias Bharathi working as ACM cadre, Vanthala Lakshmi alias Sangeetha and Korra Devi alias Seetha were arrested. Bharathi had four lakh rewards and Sangeetha and Seetha had each one lakh on their head. All three members participated in several attacks of the Maoist party."

Police have recovered a country made Pistol, a magazine of country-made Pistol 15 7.65 mm live rounds, two steel carriages filled with each on 2 Kgs land mine and 6 detonators. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

