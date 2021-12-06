Nagaland simmers with anger over civilian killings, Shah tries to cool tempers

Nagaland seethed with anger on Monday with people observing a shutdown across the state over the killing of 14 civilians by the Army, as the chorus grew louder for repeal of AFSPA, the law that gives security forces sweeping powers to maintain law and order in a disturbed area. The Nagaland Police on Monday lodged a murder case against the 21st Para Special Force of the Army while prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were clamped on Mon town.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio demanded repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) at a poignant funeral service for the 14 civilians.

An agitated Rio, speaking at the funeral service at Mon district headquarters, said, “AFSPA gives powers to the Army to arrest civilians without any arrest warrant, raid houses and also kill people. But there is no action against the security forces. They have created a law and order situation.” Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, a BJP ally, also demanded repeal of the law.

Discussions and deliberations need to be held on the purpose of imposing AFSPA and how to revoke it, Rio said at the public funeral of the 14 daily wage earners of a coal mine, who were shot dead by security forces on Saturday at Oting village on their way back home from work.

After the funeral, the chief minister tweeted “Nagaland and the Naga people have always opposed #AFSPA. It should be repealed.” Paying his last respects to the miners, Rio told the funeral service,“Their sacrifices will not be forgotten. We are together in this. We stand in solidarity with the people'.

He asserted that since the security forces directly fired upon the civilians without even stopping them for identification, stern action will be initiated against those involved.

“They (the miners) have not sacrificed their lives for India but for the Nagas,” he said and announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh to the next of kin of each of those killed in the incident and Rs one lakh to the injured.

Rio also said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced an ex gratia of Rs 11 lakh and government job to the families of each victim.

Expressing solidarity with the victims, Rio said he informed Shah that the situation in the state is ''fine'' but the Army committed a ''blunder''.

Rio told the mourners that Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Commander of 3 Corps Lt Gen J P Mathew have assured him of a thorough probe and punishment to those responsible for the tragedy.

A sombre-looking Shah expressed regret over the incident and said a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be completed within a month. He asked central agencies working in states like Nagaland to ensure such incidents don't recur.

Making a statement in the Lok Sabha, he said, the government is keeping a close watch on the evolving situation and necessary measures are being taken to ensure peace and tranquility.

The state authorities have imposed prohibitory orders in the affected areas, he informed the House, while offering ''deepest condolences'' to the families of those killed in the case of mistaken identity on December 4 and subsequent episodes.

''The Government of India sincerely regrets this unfortunate incident in Nagaland and offers its deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives,'' the home minister said.

A six-hour shutdown called by Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) on Monday, meanwhile, passed off peacefully, barring minor skirmishes between students and security forces.

NSF president Kegwayhun Tep and general secretary Siipuni Ng. Philo said, “The sole purpose of this bandh was to display our grief, our anger and our sentiments ... Naga people are free people and we have every right to defend what we have.” The federation appealed to the state government to cancel the remaining few days of the Hornbill festival as a mark of respect to the dead.

The picturesque Naga Heritage Village at Kisama, the main venue for the iconic Hornbill festival, was deserted as the government cancelled the day's events.

The festival, an annual ten-day extravaganza where different tribes of the state showcase their traditions, had begun on December 1.

` Thousands of tourists from across the country and abroad were participating in the festivities, including diplomats from several nations like the US, Germany and Australia.

Fourteen civilians were killed in related incidents of firing in the restive state on Saturday and Sunday.

The first incident, in which six civilians were killed, occurred when Army personnel mistook coal mine workers returning home in a pick-up van on Saturday evening for insurgents belonging to the Yung Aung faction of the banned outfit NSCN(K).

After the workers failed to reach their homes, local youth and villagers went to look for them and surrounded Army vehicles. In the ensuing clash, one soldier was killed and Army vehicles burnt. Soldiers were claimed to have fired in self-defence, killing seven more civilians.

Rioting spilled over into Sunday afternoon when angry mobs vandalised the offices of the Konyak Union, an influential group of the Nagas to which the victims belonged, and an Assam Rifles camp in the area.

At least one more person was killed, as security forces repulsed the attackers.

