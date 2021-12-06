Left Menu

SC seeks Centre, Guj govt. reply on plea for traditional burial for Parsi COVID-19 victims

Nariman said that in Parsis there is a community of corpse bearers and if someone dies the family members dont touch the body and only corpse bearers can do so. He said that general guidelines have been issued for cremation and burial of bodies of COVID-19 victims but there is nothing about the Parsi community.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 22:06 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Centre and Gujarat government on a plea seeking traditional burial for members of the Parsi community who lost their lives to COVID-19.

The appeal filed by the Surat Parsi Panchayat Board has challenged the July 23 order of the Gujarat High Court, which has dismissed the plea of the board. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna was told by senior advocate Fali Nariman, appearing for the board, that the issue was relevant because of a new variant of the Virus. Nariman said that in Parsis there is a community of corpse bearers and if someone dies the family members don't touch the body and only corpse bearers can do so. He said that general guidelines have been issued for cremation and burial of bodies of COVID-19 victims but there is nothing about the Parsi community. The bench said that this issue requires consideration and highlighted that there is judgement in this regard, which has dealt with obsequies rights which are essentials in some faiths. The bench said that it will hear the matter on the reopening of the court after winter vacation.

