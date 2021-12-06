Left Menu

Over 9,000 officers-level, 1.10 lakh junior-level posts lying vacant across defence forces

The Ministry of Defence on Monday said that over 9,000 officers-level and 1.10 lakh junior-level posts are lying vacant across the defence forces in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 22:11 IST
Over 9,000 officers-level, 1.10 lakh junior-level posts lying vacant across defence forces
Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Defence on Monday said that over 9,000 officers-level and 1.10 lakh junior-level posts are lying vacant across the defence forces in India. The Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt, revealed this information in Rajya Sabha after MP Rakesh Sinha sought information on vacant posts available in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

According to the press release, there are 7,476 officer-level posts lying vacant in the Indian Army, 621 posts in Air Force and 1,265 posts in the Navy. Whereas at junior-level in the Indian Army, there are 97,177 posts are lying vacant, 4,850 posts in Air Force and 11,166 posts in the Navy.

The Ministry said The Government has taken a number of measures to reduce the shortages. These, inter-alia, include sustained image projection, participation in career fairs and exhibitions and publicity campaign to create awareness among the youth on the advantages of taking up a challenging and satisfying career in the Armed Forces. To encourage the youth to join the Armed Forces, motivational lectures are regularly organized in schools/colleges/other educational institutes and National Cadet Corps (NCC) camps.

Further, the Government has taken various steps to make the service in the Armed Forces more attractive including improvement in promotion prospects in the Armed Forces and to fill up vacancies As per the Government policy on the subject, all citizens irrespective of their caste, creed, region or religion are eligible for enrolment in the Indian Army. After Independence, it has been the policy of the Government not to raise any new regiment for a particular class/ community/ religion or region. The deficiency is spread across all Arms and Services of the Indian Army. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021