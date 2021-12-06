Left Menu

Northeast Delhi violence: Court convicts man for rioting, setting woman's house on fire

A Delhi Court on Monday convicted a man for being a part of an unlawful assembly who set a house on fire during violence in northeast Delhi last year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 22:30 IST
A Delhi Court on Monday convicted a man for being a part of an unlawful assembly who set a house on fire during violence in northeast Delhi last year. In an order pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat, the court convicted Dinesh Yadav under the charges dealing with unlawful assembly, rioting, arson, robbery and house trespassing.

The matter has been listed for December 22 for order on sentence. Delhi Police has alleged that Yadav was an active member of the riotous mob and arson of the house of a 73-year-old woman named Manori on February 25 night.

Delhi Police had arrested Yadav on June 8, 2020. As per Delhi Police, this is the first conviction order in the cases registered in the northeast riot cases.

The matter pertains to the Gokalpuri police station under the offence punishable under sections 143/147/148/457/392/436 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with section 149 IPC. More than 750 cases were registered in the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. (ANI)

