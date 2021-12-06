Family seeks action against officials for 'delay' in bringing back man's body from Russia

The kin of a Rajasthan man who died in Russia around five months ago on Monday approached the PMO, demanding that action be taken against officials in the Indian embassy there for the ''delay'' in bringing back the body, according to a Bundi Congress leader. Hitendra Garassia (46), a resident of Godwa village in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, had gone to Russia in April for a work opportunity there.

He was reportedly found dead in July by the Russian authorities there and his family was informed about the incident on September 17.

The family since has been demanding return of Garassia’s dead body for cremation in India. Congress leader Charmesh Sharma said the family was called to the Russian Embassy in New Delhi on Sunday and officials there told them that they were not ''aware of the situation about the body''. ''Please be informed that as per the existing practice, this matter is under the jurisdiction of the Embassy of India in Moscow,'' a letter given to the family by the Russian authorities said, according to Sharma.

Following the response from the Russian embassy, the family approached the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Monday, complaining that the Indian officials ''kept them in the dark'' and ''misguided'' them by claiming that the ''Russian authorities refused to send the body'' to India, according to Sharma. They lodged a complaint demanding investigation into the matter and sought action against the officials responsible for the ''delay'', Sharma added. There was no immediate comment from the Ministry of External Affairs.

