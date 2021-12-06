Left Menu

Death toll in Mumbai chawl fire rises to 3 as woman succumbs to injuries

The death toll in the Worli chawl fire rose to three on Monday after a 25-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at a civic-run hospital during treatment, an official said.All the three deceased are members of the same family. The deceased woman, Vidya Puri, was undergoing treatment at the Kasturba hospital for the last six days.

Death toll in Mumbai chawl fire rises to 3 as woman succumbs to injuries
The death toll in the Worli chawl fire rose to three on Monday after a 25-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at a civic-run hospital during treatment, an official said.

All the three deceased are members of the same family. The deceased woman, Vidya Puri, was undergoing treatment at the Kasturba hospital for the last six days. She was declared dead around 5 pm on Monday, the official said. Last week, the four-month-old son of Vidya Puri and her 27-year-old husband had died of burn injuries at Kasturba hospital and Nair hospital. The incident had occurred on November 30 morning when a blaze erupted in the room of the Puris after a gas cylinder blast, injuring four persons. The fourth victim is in stable condition, civic officials said. A controversy had erupted after a video showed that the injured persons were not attended to promptly at the Nair Hospital, following which the civic body suspended two doctors and a nurse for the alleged negligence.

