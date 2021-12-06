Over 700 grams of charas seized from ambulance, driver held in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi: Police

Police have seized over 700 grams of charas from an ambulance in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh and arrested the driver of the vehicle, an official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Balh police station recovered 712 grams of charas from the ambulance registered in the name of the Blood Bank Society in Kullu district, Mandi Superintendent of Police (SP) Shalini Agnihotri said.

The police team laid a naka at Nagchala, signalled the ambulance to stop for checking and subsequently, seized the contraband from the vehicle, she added.

Police registered a case under section 20 (punishment for contravention in relation to cannabis plant and cannabis) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested the driver of the ambulance, Dhayan Singh, who is a resident of Kullu, the SP said. PTI DJI RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)