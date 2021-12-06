France to close discos for four weeks ahead of year-end

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said the government will order the closure of discos in the next four weeks in order reduce the circulation of the COVID-19 virus ahead of year-end festivities.

He also asked citizens to limit professional and personal parties ahead of year-end, but specified that there is no need for now to impose new lockdown measures or curfews.

