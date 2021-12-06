No untoward incident in Mathura amid threat of Bal Gopal's idol installation in mosque: Police

With beefed-up security in Mathura, no untoward incident happened in the temple town amid some Hindu outfits' threat to install an idol of 'Bal Gopal' at His “actual” birthplace Shahi Jama Masjid near Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, said officials on Monday.

Barring the raising of some provocative slogans by five Karni Sena activists, at the temple complex gate for which they were promptly arrested and whisked away to the Sadar police station of the city, no other untoward incident happened, Mathura’s Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.

In the wake of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha’s threat to install the deity’s idol and “purify” the temple complex on the 29th anniversary of the Babri masjid demolition, the district administration had declared the temple complex a Red Zone and deployed additional security personnel.

With the Mathura administration beefing up the security in the temple town and heavily deploying police and paramilitary forces, the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha had on December 1 rolled back up its December 6 plans.

Five activists of Karni Sena were arrested U/S 151 of CrPC and sent to Sadar police station, Mathura’s Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.

No untoward incident occurred amid a massive deployment of security personnel, including those from the Uttar Pradesh police, Provincial Armed Constabulary and Rapid Action Force, the SSP said, adding all sensitive areas in the temple town was kept under the vigil of the CCTV and drone cameras during the day.

To ensure foolproof security in the temple town, the SSP along with District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal personally camped at the Deeg Gate police outpost near the temple complex for the whole day.

“Owing to the proper deployment and monitoring, no new tradition or ritual could take place,” DM Chahal said.

Karni Sena activists led by Sarveswar Das Maluk Das of Barsana, however, assembled at the temple gate and besides chanting the “Jai Sri Ram” slogan accused the Hindu community of not cooperating in the movement to reclaim the birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna.

A repeat of the Babri mosque demolition episode could have been possible today, had Hindus joined the movement, he said, adding it was a golden opportunity to complete the mission under the chief ministership of Yogi Adityanath.

Maluk Das and his associates were whisked away by the police as his speech turned provocative, the SSP said.

Besides the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, several other Hindu outfits, including Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Nirman Nyas, Narayani Sena and Sri Krishna Mukti Dal, had announced to undertake various activities aimed at “reclaiming” the “actual” birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna located inside the mosque located within the mosque on the 29th anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.

But all outfits had rolled back their plans after the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha chief Rajyashri Chaudhary withdrew her outfit's programme amid a beefed-up security in Mathura.

