White House: U.S. will not send officials to Beijing Olympics
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 00:09 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. government will not send an official delegation to the 2022 winter Olympics in Beijing in objection to China's practices on human rights, the White House confirmed on Monday.
U.S. athletes will attend the games and have the U.S. government's full support, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.
