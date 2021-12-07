Mathura: Three killed in accident    Rohit Vajpeyi- Mathura'

Left Menu

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 07-12-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 00:17 IST
  • India

Three people, including two brothers, were killed in an accident in the early hours on Monday, police said.

The accident took place when two trawlers collided, police said.

SP (Rural) Shrish Chandra said the impact was such that the victims died on the spot. The dead have been identified as 25-year-old Pappu Chaudhari and his brother Pintu (22); both residents of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur; and 29-year-old Sonu, a resident of Alwar.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.

