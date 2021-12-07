Left Menu

Domestic help found hanging at employer's home in Bengal

The report will reveal if she committed suicide or a foul play led to her death. We are questioning her employer. Her parents have also been contacted, the officer from Bidhannagar Purba Police Station added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-12-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 00:38 IST
Domestic help found hanging at employer's home in Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

A minor girl, who worked a domestic help, was found hanging at her employer’s home in Salt Lake area near here, a police officer said on Monday.

The body of Bipasha Pramanik (15), a resident of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, was recovered by the police on Sunday night, along with a suicide note, from a house in CK block of Salt Lake, the officer said.

Initial probe has revealed that Pramanik, who was in a relationship with a boy from her hometown, used to stay ''depressed'' most of the time, he said.

''The body has been sent for post mortem. The report will reveal if she committed suicide or a foul play led to her death. We are questioning her employer. Her parents have also been contacted,'' the officer from Bidhannagar Purba Police Station added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
3
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021