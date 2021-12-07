BJP MP brandishes liquor pack in Lok Sabha, accuses AAP govt of promoting alcohol in Delhi

BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Monday brandished a pack of liquor in the Lok Sabha while accusing the AAP government of promoting alcohol in the national capital.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, he alleged that the Delhi government was busy drafting the new excise policy when the people of the city were desperately looking for oxygen during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Brandishing the pack of liquor, Verma claimed that according to the AAP government's new excise policy, the age limit for drinking alcohol has been reduced, wine shops can be stay open till 3 am and women will be given a discount for drinking between 12 am to 3 am in 'pink bars'.

Verma further said that rather than fulfilling the promise of giving fresh and clean water in the national capital, the AAP government is providing liquor to the people.

