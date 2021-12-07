One held for sexually assaulting deaf-mute woman

A 30-year-old hearing and speech impaired woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man on several occasions since November this year, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Rehan Rofiq (34), has been arrested in the case, they said.

Police said the matter was reported in northeast Delhi''s Bhajanpura police station on Sunday. According to police, the victim along with her mother and sister visited the police station and narrated her ordeal. They alleged that the accused harassed and sexually assaulted the victim since November 22 on several occasions.

He also threatened her to not reveal the matter to anyone, the police said.

''A counsellor appointed by Delhi Commission for Women was called, but since the victim was deaf and mute, an interpreter was required for recording her statement. Due to late night hours, any interpreter was not available. Later, a private interpreter was arranged and the DCW counsellor counselled the victim with the help of interpreter and her statement was recorded,'' said a police officer.

Based on her statement, a case under IPC sections of rape and criminal intimidation was registered and the victim's medical examination was carried out at a hospital as per procedure, he said.

Rehan was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody on Monday, he added.

