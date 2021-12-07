Left Menu

U.S. confirms three hostages in Haiti have been released

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2021 01:32 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 01:32 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Three hostages kidnapped in Haiti in October have been released, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday, adding that the United States is continuing to work to secure the release of the remaining hostages.

Sixteen Americans and one Canadian, including five children, were abducted after visiting an orphanage. The incident has highlighted Haiti's dire kidnapping problem, which has worsened in recent months amid economic troubles and political upheaval.

