Man arrested for raping specially-abled woman in Delhi

A 34-years-old old man has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly sexually assaulting a specially-abled woman, informed the police on Monday. According to police, a 30-years-old woman came to a police station in the national capital along with her mother and sister stating that a man namely Rehan had been sexually assaulted her since November 22, 2021.

"A counsellor was called by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) but since the victim was deaf and mute interpreter was required for recording her statement. A private counsellor was arranged for the victim and the DCW counsellor counselled the victim with the help of an Interpreter and her statement was also recorded with the help of a said interpreter," police said. On the statement of the victim, a case under sections 376(2)(n) and 506 IPC was registered at Bhajanpura police station and an investigation of the case was taken up.

Police further informed that the victim's medical was done from JPC Hospital. During the course of the investigation, police arrested the accused and he was produced before the concert court on Monday.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)