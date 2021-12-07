Left Menu

Syria says Israeli warplanes attacked Latakia port

Syrias state media quoted an unnamed military official as saying that several missiles struck the containers area in the port setting some of them on fire. There was no comment from the Israeli military.Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

PTI | Damascus | Updated: 07-12-2021 06:37 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 06:37 IST
  • Syria

Syria's military said Israeli warplanes fired missiles on the port of the coastal city of Latakia early Tuesday without inflicting any human losses. Syria's state media quoted an unnamed military official as saying that several missiles struck the containers area in the port setting some of them on fire. The official gave no further details. It was a rare attack on the port of Latakia, a vital facility where much of Syria's imports are brought into the war-torn country. Syrian state TV reported that five explosions were heard in the port and a huge fire erupted in the containers area and fire engines have rushed to the port. There was no comment from the Israeli military.

Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. Some of the strikes in the past had targeted the main airport in the capital Damascus. Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets the bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon's Hezbollah group that has fighters deployed in Syria. It says it attacks arms shipments believed to be bound for the militias.

Hezbollah is fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces in the decade-old civil war.

Israel says Iranian presence on its northern frontier is a red line, justifying its strikes on facilities and weapons inside Syria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

