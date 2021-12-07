Left Menu

Criminal carrying reward of Rs 25,000 injured following encounter with police in UP's Amroha

A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was injured and hospitalized following an encounter with the police in the Didauli area of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district.

ANI | Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-12-2021 07:10 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 07:10 IST
Vijay Rana, DSP Amroha, Uttar Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was injured and hospitalized following an encounter with the police in the Didauli area of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district. Speaking to ANI, Vijay Rana, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amroha on Monday said, "A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was injured and hospitalized following an encounter with Police in the Didauli area of Amroha district."

The incident took place when police were checking in the area when two suspects came and tried to escape by firing upon the police. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

