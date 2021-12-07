Left Menu

Australia says no decision made yet on sending diplomats to Beijing Olympics

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 07-12-2021 08:30 IST
Australia says no decision made yet on sending diplomats to Beijing Olympics
  • Australia

Australia has not yet made a decision on sending government officials to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The United States on Monday said its government officials will boycott the event because of China's human rights "atrocities", just weeks after talks aimed at easing tense relations between the world's top two economies.

